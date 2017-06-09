UPDATE 3-Sirius to invest $480 mln in Pandora, may be path to music streaming

(Adds analyst quote, details on benefits to Sirius, updates
stock action)
By Liana B. Baker and Aishwarya Venugopal
June 9 Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on
Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc,
giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet
music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.
While Sirius XM has a strong presence in the auto market,
where its channels are offered in most new cars in the United
States, it has trailed Pandora and other music providers in
mobile and streaming content. The relationship could give Sirius
expertise in expanding its listening base outside of the car.
"We believe there are future opportunities to accelerate
Pandora's growth and further increase stockholder value," Sirius
XM Chief Executive Officer Jim Meyer said in a statement.
While the companies did not provide details about how they
would work together, Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar said
Sirius XM could bundle Pandora services to its customers,
similar to how Amazon sells HBO and Showtime
subscriptions.
Pandora CEO Tim Westergren said the investment "infuses
resources to help Pandora continue to grow and innovate."
Pandora's shares have lost more than 30 percent over the
past 12 months, and the company has never turned a profit on an
annual basis.
As of Friday, Pandora's market capitalization of
approximately $2 billion was dwarfed by Sirius XM's $25 billion.
Sirius XM, controlled by media mogul John Malone's Liberty
Media Corp will receive three board seats and appoint
the chairman. Sirius is prevented from buying additional Pandora
stock for 18 months and will not buy more than 31.5 percent of
Pandora after that period.
The deal ends a strategic review by Pandora and should ease
pressure from activist investor Corvex Management LP that goes
back more than year. The deal is a "new opportunity" for Pandora
that raises its value, Corvex CEO Keith Meister told CNBC on
Friday.
The investment also ends an earlier agreement for KKR & Co
to make an equity investment. KKR will get a $22.5
million termination fee.
Reuters first reported on Thursday that Sirius XM was
looking to invest in Pandora after their merger negotiations
fell apart, citing sources.
While Sirius XM agreed to a standstill agreement for 18
months, it probably does not rule out an outright acquisition of
Pandora later, analysts said.
Sirius XM's owner Liberty Media, controls a media empire
that includes big stakes in sports teams, cable and internet
companies. It took full control of Sirius XM in 2013, five years
after it first bought a stake. Liberty owns more than 60 percent
of Sirius.
The latest investment by Sirius is convertible into Pandora
common stock at $10.50 per share, a 23.8 percent premium to its
Wednesday close.
Pandora also said on Friday it will sell its ticketing firm
Ticketfly to Eventbrite for $200 million, less than half of the
$450 million it paid last year.
Shares of Pandora were up 1.1 percent at $8.51 in afternoon
trading, while Sirius was off 3.4 percent at $5.22 per share.
Sirius XM was advised by Allen & Co and Bank of America,
while Pandora was advised by Centerview Partners and Morgan
Stanley.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Aishwarya
Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jeffrey
Benkoe)