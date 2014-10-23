Fewer-than-expected people tune in to Pandora in Q3

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
Oct 23 Pandora Media Inc reported a lower-than-expected increase in the number of people tuning in to its Internet radio in the third quarter, sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trading.
The company's active listeners rose 5.2 percent to 76.5 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of 76.7 million, according to StreetAccount.
Total listener hours rose to 4.99 billion from 3.99 billion, but again fell short of the average analyst estimate of 5.02 billion, according to StreetAccount.
However, Pandora's profit and revenue in the quarter beat market expectations, driven by accelerated advertising revenue growth on increased mobile revenue.
The company posted an adjusted profit of 9 cents per share, on revenue of $239.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 8 cents per share on revenue of $238.49 million according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.