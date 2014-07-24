Pandora revenue jumps on higher ad sales

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
July 24 Pandora Media Inc reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as advertisers spent more on the online streaming music service, and reported strong subscription revenue growth.
Net loss widened to $11.7 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $6.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $218.9 million from $153.1 million. Advertising revenue jumped 39 percent, while subscription revenue rose 35 percent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: