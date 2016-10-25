Pandora Media reports third straight quarterly loss

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as operating expenses rose 16.5 percent.
The company's net loss narrowed to $61.5 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $85.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue rose to $351.9 million from $311.6 million.
Pandora, which launched a new ad-free subscription service called "Pandora Plus" last month, faces increasing competition from Sweden's Spotify, Apple Inc's Apple Music, Google's Play Music and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Music Unlimited. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
