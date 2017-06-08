CORRECTED-Pandora extends KKR investment closing to explore interest from investor

(Corrects to say Pandora "to explore interest expressed by a
strategic investor" from "to field rival offers" in headline and
paragraph 1)
June 8 Music streaming company Pandora Media Inc
said on Thursday it would briefly extend the closing of
private equity firm KKR & Co LP's $150 million
investment to explore interest expressed by a strategic investor
for a minority investment.
U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc
is looking to invest in Pandora, Reuters reported earlier in the
day, citing people familiar with the matter.
KKR, which agreed last month to invest $150 million in
Pandora, allowed the company a 30-day-period to look for an
alternative deal.
Pandora said on Thursday that KKR had agreed to the
extension.
Sources had told Reuters that Sirius XM was racing to beat
the Thursday deadline and clinch its own investment in Pandora.
KKR's investment gives the PE firm preferred Pandora stock
that can be converted into common stock, cash, or a combination,
at a conversion price of $13.50 per share.
Pandora's shares were marginally down at $8.42 in early
trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)