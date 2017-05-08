版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:35 BJT

Pandora Media says positioned to evaluate strategic alternatives

May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that the music streaming service is positioned to evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a sale.

The company also said KKR & Co LP had agreed to invest $150 million and Richard Sarnoff, KKR's head of media & communications private equity investing in the Americas will join Pandora's board.

"...we have positioned the company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before the financing is set to close," board member James Feuille said in a statement.

Pandora also said that Feuille and Peter Gotcher will resign from the board, which is forming an independent committee to identify and appoint new directors. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐