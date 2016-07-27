Pandora Media details plans to enter ticketing business

| July 27
July 27 Online radio giant Pandora Media Inc
on Wednesday detailed its plans to market concert tickets
to listeners, broadening the company's business as it strives to
become profitable.
Building on its $450 million acquisition of ticketing firm
Ticketfly last year, Pandora said it will begin integrating
concert recommendations into its app and sending users a digest
of shows of interest.
Analysts say new streams of revenue are critical for
Pandora, which has yet to turn a profit since its 2011 initial
public offering. Like Spotify and other music streaming
services, Pandora must pay the majority of its revenue to rights
holders.
The Ticketfly integration helps Pandora in its bid to
diversify its business and could solve a thorny problem for
music fans as well, said Ted Cohen, Managing Partner of TAG
Strategic, a digital entertainment consultancy.
"For Pandora, it provides a significant and much-needed
diversification of their revenue streams," he said. "For Pandora
users, it offers a seamless and elegant way to connect them, up
close and personal, with their favorite artists live on stage."
Music services such as Spotify already suggest concerts for
users, but Pandora's massive data set will set it apart, said
Sara Clemens, the company's chief operating officer. The concert
suggestions will be informed by music that users listen to on
the site, she said.
"It all relies on the personalization that is integral to
the Pandora fan experience," she said.
The company is also working on tools to help music venues
and promoters target the right audiences for their shows,
Clemens said.
