Pandora's revenue beats estimates on mobile ads

Nov 21 Pandora Media Inc reported on
Thursday that third-quarter revenue increased by about 50
percent on the strength of mobile advertising at the Internet
radio company, which topped $100 million for the first time in a
quarter.
Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 came in at $180.38
million, which beat estimates of $175.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On an adjusted basis that excluded items such as stock
payments, the company earned 6 cents per share, which matched
estimates.
The online streaming music said it had a net loss of $1.7
million, or 1 cent per share, compared with net income of $2.05
million, or 1 cent per share, in the same period a year ago.