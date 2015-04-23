Pandora revenue rises 18.8 pct

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Online music streaming company Pandora Media Inc reported an 18.8 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more subscribers signed up and advertising sales rose.
Advertising revenue, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total revenue, rose about 27 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.
Pandora's net loss, however, widened to $48.3 million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $28.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $230.8 million from $194.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.