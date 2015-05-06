Pandora prevails over ASCAP, publishers in royalties appeal

NEW YORK May 6 A federal appeals court on
Wednesday ruled in favor of Pandora Media Inc in a dispute
over the payment of royalties for online music.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected
the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers'
effort to increase the rate that Pandora must pay to license its
music from 2013 to 2015.
The appeals court also said a consent decree governing
ASCAP's licensing activities "unambiguously" precludes that
entity from letting music publishers stop it from licensing
their works to "new media" music users such as Pandora, while
continuing to license those works to others.
Wednesday's decision upheld lower court rulings.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)