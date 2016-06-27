Uber and Pandora partner to offer music to drivers

| June 27
June 27 Ride-hailing giant Uber is integrating
online radio station Pandora into its app for drivers for easy
listening on trips, the companies announced on Monday.
The deal gives Uber a new perk to dangle to drivers and
strengthens Pandora's presence in the key automotive market. The
program begins Monday in the United States, Australia and New
Zealand, the countries in which Pandora operates, and will be
offered without ads for the first six months.
The move puts Pandora front and center for Uber's 450,000
active drivers in the United States.
Uber has been revamping its music experience for drivers and
passengers. It already has a deal with popular music streaming
service Spotify to allow passengers to select music to play
during rides, and the company is preparing to re-launch that
program with Pandora offered as another option for passengers.
Uber said it overhauled its app for drivers last year,
making it easier to integrate third parties such as Pandora.
Most of Pandora's audience listens to the service for free
with ads, but the Oakland, California-based company is preparing
to launch an on-demand service.
Pandora will retain data about the music drivers listen to
during trips, the company said.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)