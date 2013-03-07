版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Pandora Media shares up 16.8 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, March 7 Pandora Media Inc : * Shares were up 16.8 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
