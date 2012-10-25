版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-Pandora shares hit session low down 15 pct, trading halted

NEW YORK Oct 25 Pandora Media Inc : * Shares hit session low down 15 percent, trading halted

