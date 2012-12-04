版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Pandora Media shares fall 20 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Dec 4 Pandora Media Inc : * Shares were down 20 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

