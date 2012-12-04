Pandora Media reports better than expected revenue

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
Dec 4 Pandora Media Inc reported higher revenue because of a 61 percent rise in advertising sales.
The online streaming music service said on Tuesday that third quarter revenue rose 60 percent to $120 million. Analysts were expecting $117 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain