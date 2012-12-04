版本:
Pandora Media reports better than expected revenue

Dec 4 Pandora Media Inc reported higher revenue because of a 61 percent rise in advertising sales.

The online streaming music service said on Tuesday that third quarter revenue rose 60 percent to $120 million. Analysts were expecting $117 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

