UPDATE 2-Pandora outlook misses Street, shares plunge

March 6 Online streaming music service
Pandora Media Inc said it will remain in the red this year
despite a surge in listeners and strong revenue growth, sending
its shares down 21.2 percent in after-hours trading.
For the current quarter Pandora estimated an adjusted net
loss of 18 to 21 cents per share, a far cry from the average
analyst forecast of 2 cents according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the full fiscal year ending January 2013 Pandora, over a
decade old, estimated a loss, adjusted for items, of 11 to 16
cents per share.
Initially known as SavageBeast, Pandora reported a record 71
percent rise in fourth quarter revenue and estimated 2013
revenue of $410 million to $420 million, in line with the
average analyst forecast of $418 million.
The company, whose mostly free service recommends different
songs based on a listener's playlists, said it sees quarterly
revenue of $72 million to $75 million versus analysts' average
expectation of $86 million.
Pandora shares - which debuted at $16 when the company went
public last year - fell to $11.24 in extended trading after
closing 2.7 percent lower at $14.27 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
"It looks like the Street is concerned with their guidance,"
said James Goss, analyst at Barrington Research.
While its total listener hours grew 99 percent to around 2.7
billion in the fourth quarter, the company faces competition on
all flanks from traditional radio companies such as Clear
Channel, satellite radio providers such as Sirius XML Radio Inc
, as well as Spotify, which allows users to integrate
its streaming music through Facebook.
But Chief Executive Joe Kennedy said Pandora saw
"extraordinary gains in market share to 5.5 percent from 2.7
percent" in the United States in the last fiscal year.
"Our ad revenue on mobile devices quadrupled to over $100
million from $25 million," he said. "This places us second only
to Google in mobile advertising."
For the time being Pandora was not planning to expand in
Europe, where rival Spotify is hugely popular.
Pandora said that fourth quarter revenue surged to $81.3
million from $47.64 million a year earlier. Analysts had
forecast $83.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pandora itself had estimated fourth-quarter revenue of $80
million to $84 million.
On a GAAP basis, it had a net loss of 5 cents per share.
Adjusted for items the net loss was 3 cents per share.