Pandora Media's fourth-quarter revenue beats Street view

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Pandora Media Inc reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter because of a 51 percent rise in advertising sales.

The online streaming music service said on Thursday that fourth quarter revenue rose 54 percent to $125.1 million. Analysts were expecting $122.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
