Brazil approves end of Hershey's distribution venture

SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade approved the end of a joint venture between Hershey Co and
local food processor Pandurata Alimentos SA, a move allowing the
maker of Reese's and Twizzlers to expand independently in Latin
America's largest economy.
According to a post in the government's official gazette on
Monday, Cade said that Hershey's request to undo the partnership
with Pandurata, which owns the Bauducco cookies and cakes brand,
poses no risk to free competition in the domestic chocolate
market. The decision to end the partnership was announced
earlier in the year.
Hershey, which originally had 51 percent of the venture,
agreed to acquire the 49 percent stake that Pandurata had of the
venture around April. The venture had been created in 2008. The
gazette did not have information on the size of the deal.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)