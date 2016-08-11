Panera challenges U.S. restaurants to come "clean" on kids menus

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 11 Panera Bread Co is
launching a "clean" kids menu, the restaurant chain said on
Thursday, and it challenged rivals like McDonald's Corp
to stop luring children with junk food and toys that often have
more taste and flash than nutritional value.
Typical U.S. kids menus often are limited to hamburgers,
pizza, chicken nuggets, french fries and sugary sodas.
Panera said that by year end it will remove artificial
flavors and colors, preservatives and sweeteners from the food
served at its 2,000 restaurants.
Starting Sept. 7, its kids menu that includes soups, salads,
pasta and sandwiches will be free of ingredients on Panera's
"no no list." Side dishes will include organic yogurt, apples
and sprouted grain bread rolls. Water is the default drink
option, and organic milk and 100 percent juice are add-ons.
Nutrition experts say food habits set in childhood influence
life-long eating, and have encouraged parents to expose children
to a variety of healthy foods.
Panera's announcement on Thursday came shortly after
industry leader McDonald's Corp said it eliminated
artificial preservatives from chicken McNuggets, the most
popular main dish in its Happy Meals for children.
Panera founder and Chief Executive Officer Ron Shaich has
criticized such moves as too incremental, and challenged U.S.
rivals to do better.
"What do you think kids are dipping those (McNuggets) in?"
said Shaich, who added that the sauces served with chicken
nuggets often are laden with sugar and artificial ingredients.
"This is not food as it should be. The meals we serve our
children should be good food," Shaich said.
Panera also said it would not use cartoon characters,
"crazy" colors, toys, or toy-shaped food to lure children.
Critics have blasted those practices, saying they target
children at a vulnerable developmental stage and prompt them to
nag parents to visit particular restaurants.
McDonald's in recent years has tweaked its Happy Meal menu,
giving parents the option to choose sliced apples over french
fries and milk over soda. Nevertheless, it has resisted calls to
stop using toys, cartoons and other gimmicks to make its Happy
Meals more appealing to children.
"By letting their food speak for itself, Panera allows
children to learn how to make food choices for the right
reasons," said Josh Golin, executive director of the Campaign
for a Commercial-Free Childhood.
Golin said "parents will appreciate a dining experience
where the focus is family and food, not cartoon characters and
toys."
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)