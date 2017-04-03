Panera Bread exploring possible sale - Bloomberg

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 3 Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a possible sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
The bakery cafe operator is working with advisers to study the options, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2oBLnnV
The company's shares rose as much as 10.7 percent to a record high of $290 in midday trading.
Panera Bread, which has a market value of about $6 billion, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.