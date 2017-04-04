Panera Bread in advanced sale talks with JAB Holdings -source

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
A sale to JAB, which also owns Keurig Green Mountain, would help the company compete against rivals such as Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
St. Louis-based Panera has reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings per share for the last six quarters. The stock has risen nearly 28 percent this year.
Luxembourg-based JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, declined to comment. Panera also declined to comment.
Bloomberg first reported Panera was in advanced sale talks with JAB. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Andrew Hay)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm