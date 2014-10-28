UPDATE 1-Panera cuts 2014 profit forecast, shares slip

(Adds details on operating margin, updates share move)
Oct 28 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday
lowered its full-year earnings forecast as it works to speed up
service at its popular bakery cafes.
Shares in the company, which cut its 2014 earnings-per-share
forecast to a range of $6.60 to $6.70 from $6.65 to $6.80, fell
2.9 percent to $165.98 in extended trading.
St. Louis-based Panera also said it expects 2014 operating
margins to be down 200 to 225 basis points versus last year, due
to higher costs for ingredients such as butter and other dairy
products, as well as investments in projects aimed at speeding
up customer service.
Third-quarter net income fell more than 8 percent, to $39.2
million, or $1.46 per share.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
rose 2.1 percent in the latest quarter, slightly better than the
1.7 percent increase analysts had expected, according to
Consensus Metrix. The gain was primarily due to an increase in
traffic.
For the first 27 days of the current fourth quarter, those
sales were up 3.3 percent, Panera said.
The chain until recently was able to keep increasing
restaurant sales despite the sluggish U.S. economic recovery.
That run ended last fall, when Panera said it was experiencing
"operational friction" that limited its ability to squeeze more
sales from existing units.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Dan Grebler)