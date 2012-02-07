UPDATE 2-Panera profit matches Street, shares fall

FEB 7 - Panera Bread Co, one of the top performing U.S. restaurant chains, reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit that just matched Wall Street's estimates on soft revenue and traffic that was up only slightly from the year earlier. Shares of the company fell 2.4 percent to $156.20 in extended trading. KEY POINTS: Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010 Revenue $495.8 mln $499.03 mln $428.2 mln Adj Net $42 mln $37 mln income Adj EPS $1.42 $1.42 $1.21 - Adjusted results from the latest quarter exclude a one-time pretax charge of $5 million, related to a proposed legal settlement of alleged violations of the California Labor Code's rules on breaks. - Panera expects to close its purchase of the Raleigh-Durham franchise market for $48 million by end of the first quarter. - Chief Financial Officer Jeff Kip will leave company on March 15 to become CFO at IAC/InterActiveCorp. - Fourth quarter sales at restaurants open at least 18 months were up 5.9 percent at company-owned units and up 3.2 percent at franchised units. Overall, same-restaraunt sales were up 4.4 percent. Sales at company-operated units got a boost from recent menu price increases. - Traffic to company-owned units was up just 0.2 percent for the quarter, while average spending per visit grew 5.7 percent. - Panera forecast Q1 earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.35 per share, above analysts' average target of $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That assumes a 7 percent to 7.5 percent increase in company-owned same-restaurant sales. - It also raised its 2012 earnings target to a range of $5.50 to $5.55. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, on average, were targeting a 2012 profit of $5.52 per share. That forecast includes a 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent increase in company-owned same-restaurant sales. It also includes a 2 cent to 3 cent per share gain from the pending acquisition of the Raleigh-Durham market. - Panera said sales at established company-operated restaurants in the first 41 days of the first quarter were up about 8.9 percent. In the year-ago quarter, inclement weather weighed on sales. MARKET REACTION - Shares, which are up 65 percent from a year ago and trading at all-time highs, fell 2.4 percent to $156.20 in extended trading. BACKGROUND/LINKS - Panera, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Corp , and other chains that cater to higher-income diners with specialty products ranging from gourmet coffee to organic and artisanal products, have been outperforming the U.S. restaurant industry as a whole. - Panera, which opened its first location in Manhattan on Tuesday, had 1,541 restaurants in the United States as of Dec. 27. Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.