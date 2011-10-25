UPDATE 2-Panera forecasts top Street, shares up

* Q3 EPS $0.97 vs Street view $0.94
* Sees Q4 EPS of $1.39 to $1.41 vs Street view $1.37
* Sets 2012 EPS of $5.38 to $5.48 vs Street view $5.29
* Shares jump almost 10 percent after hours
(Adds outlook, same-restaurant sales; updates share activity)
Oct 25 Panera Bread Co (PNRA.O) on Tuesday
forecast fourth-quarter and 2012 earnings above Wall Street
expectations, sending its shares up almost 10 percent.
Panera shares closed down $115.72 and jumped 9.8 percent
to $127.01 in extended trading.
The popular bakery-cafe chain, which also reported
better-than-expected third-quarter profit, forecast
fourth-quarter earnings of $1.39 to $1.41 per share, above
analysts' average call for a profit of $1.37 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, Panera expects earnings of $5.38 to $5.48 per
share compared with analysts' average call of $5.29 per share.
"At first blush, the quarter appears unilaterally
positive," William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia said in a
client note.
The St. Louis-based chain, one of the restaurant industry's
best performing companies, said net income rose 27 percent to
$28.8 million, or 97 cents per share, for the third quarter
ended Sept. 27.
Results from the latest quarter topped analysts' average
call by 3 cents per share.
Panera said revenue rose 22 percent to $453.1 million.
It reported a 6 percent rise in sales at company-owned
restaurants open at least 18 months and a 3.1 percent gain in
franchise-operated same-restaurant sales.
Zackfia said closely watched same-restaurant sales appeared
to be accelerating and that new unit productivity was
meaningfully better than last year.
The company is scheduled to host a conference call with
analysts on Wednesday morning.
