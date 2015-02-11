Panera says 2015 EPS may fall as it works to speed up service

Feb 11 Panera Bread Co on Wednesday
warned that 2015 earnings per share could decline as it works to
speed up service at its popular bakery cafes, sending shares
down 6 percent in extended trading.
St. Louis-based Panera said it expects 2015 diluted earnings
per share growth that is flat or possibly mid- to high-single
digit percentage points lower from 2014's earnings per share of
$6.64.
Panera, like many of its competitors, is working to push
more diners quickly through lines to increase profitability.
McDonald's Corp is cutting its bloated menus and
experimenting with mobile ordering, Starbucks Corp will
soon begin testing smaller, express stores in New York City and
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc continues to tweak its
processes to speed up service.
Panera's fourth-quarter net income fell 11 percent to $48.5
million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was up 2 percent to $672.5
million.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
increased 3.3 percent in the latest quarter, slightly more than
the 3.1 percent rise analysts had expected, according to
Consensus Metrix.
Last autumn Panera said it was experiencing "operational
friction" that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from
existing units.
Panera shares were down $10.36 at $166.12 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan
Crosby)