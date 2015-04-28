UPDATE 1-Panera profit falls 25 percent, shares down

(Adds context, background)
April 28 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday
reported a steep 25 percent drop in quarterly net profit as it
works to increase speed and sales at its popular bakery cafes,
sending shares down more than 3 percent in extended trading.
Panera's first-quarter net income fell 25 percent to $31.9
million, or $1.20 per share. Excluding a loss from transferring
restaurant operations to franchisees, the company had a profit
of $1.41 per share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $649 million.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
rose 1.5 percent in the latest quarter, less than the 2.4
percent gain analysts had expected, according to Consensus
Metrix.
Panera said same-restaurant sales at company-operated
restaurants were up 2 percent for the first 27 days of the
current second quarter.
St. Louis-based Panera reiterated its forecast for 2015
diluted earnings per share results that are flat or down in the
mid- to high-single digit percentage points from 2014's earnings
per share of $6.64.
Last autumn Panera said it was experiencing a slow down in
service that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from
existing restaurants.
Panera, like many of its competitors, is working to push
diners more quickly through lines to increase profitability.
McDonald's Corp is cutting its bloated menus and
experimenting with mobile ordering, Starbucks Corp is
testing smaller, express stores in New York City and Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc continues to tweak its business to
speed up service.
Earlier this month, Panera said it would sell 73
company-owned cafes and bring in independent operators to run
them. It also said it would increase its share buy back program
to $750 million.
Panera's shares fell 3.3 percent to $179.50 in aftermarket
trading.
