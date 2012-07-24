Panera sales up more than expected, shares jump

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
* Q2 earnings $1.50 per share versus $1.18 a year earlier
* Revenue up almost 18 percent to $530.6 million
July 24 Panera Bread Co reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday after sales at established company-owned bakery-cafes rose more than analysts' expected.
Second-quarter net income at Panera, one of the top performing U.S. restaurant chains, rose to $44. 1 million, or $1.50 cents per share, from $35.7 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased almost 18 percent to $530.6 million. Sales at company-owned bakery-cafes open at least 18 months jumped 7.1 percent, more than the 5.2 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Panera raised its forecast for 2012 earnings to a range of $5.72 to $5.78 from a previous range of range of $5.58 to $5.63 per share.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.