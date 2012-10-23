版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Panera Bread shares up 4.8 percent after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 23 Panera Bread Co : * Shares up 4.8 percent after the bell following results

