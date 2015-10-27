Panera Bread cafe sales strengthen amid turnaround effort

Oct 27 Panera Bread Co's cafe sales growth picked up steam in the latest quarter, but shares were down slightly after costs related to wage hikes and the chain's turnaround efforts squeezed profit.

Panera, which has been working to tackle a service slowdown that hurt results, on Tuesday said sales at company-owned units open at least 18 months were up 3.8 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts on average, expected those sales to rise 3.7 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

During the second quarter, those sales were up 2.4 percent.

About half of Panera's roughly 1,900 restaurants are company operated, the rest are run by franchisees.

Third quarter net income was $32.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, down from $39.2 million, or $1.46 a year earlier

Excluding one-time items, per-share earnings were $1.32 in the latest quarter.

Operating margin fell about 120 basis points versus last year's third quarter, primarily due to worker pay increases and turnaround-related costs.

Panera's shares fell 7 cents to $186 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)