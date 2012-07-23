U.S. prosecutors dealt setback in China economic espionage case

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 A U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors had not properly notified China-based Pangang Group Steel Vanadium & Titanium Co Ltd of a criminal indictment over allegations that it conspired to steal trade secrets from chemical giant DuPont.
The opinion on Monday from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco deals a setback to federal prosecutors, as the United States has identified industrial spying as a significant and growing threat to the nation's prosperity.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: