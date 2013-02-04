UPDATE 1-U.S. grants Pangea project permission to export LNG

WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Energy Department on
Monday granted Pangea LNG permission to export natural gas from
a planned terminal in Texas to countries that have existing free
trade agreements with the United States.
This routine approval is required by federal law.
Pangea LNG, along with more than a dozen other projects, is
still waiting for authorization to export gas to major LNG
importers such as Japan, which are not covered by FTAs.
Following its approval of all LNG exports from Cheniere
Energy's Sabine Pass terminal, the Energy Department put
on hold additional permits for non-free trade agreement
countries, which the department has latitude to approve or deny.
The department has said it will begin acting on these export
applications after the public comment period wraps up later this
month on a study it commissioned on economic effects of shipping
gas abroad.
The planned Pangea export terminal on Corpus Christi Bay is
being developed through a partnership between Pangea LNG B.V.
and Statoil.
It is currently last in line to be considered for full
export approval by the department, though, with 15 other
applications in the queue ahead of the project.
Pangea LNG said it plans to begin the pre-filing process
with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which must
approve the construction of the facility, by the second quarter
of 2013.