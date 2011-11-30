UPDATE 2-Panmure Gordon heads for 2011 loss, CEO to quit

* Tim Linacre to focus on winning new business
* Panmure says market turmoil to bring second half loss
* Shares fall 18 pct
By Sarah White
LONDON, Nov 30 Panmure Gordon said
it was headed for a full-year loss as market turmoil delays
deals and company veteran Tim Linacre said he was quitting as
chief executive next year to concentrate on drumming up new
business for the British broker.
Shares in Panmure, which is 46 percent owned by Qatari
investment bank QInvest, tumbled 18.5 percent to 11 pence.
Linacre said it was the investment banking side Panmure
Gordon, which advises clients on acquisitions, fundraising and
listings, that had been the worst hit by market havoc, rather
than its sales and trading division.
"It's a combination of deals just taking longer, financings
taking longer," Linacre told Reuters. "Commissions (in trading)
right across the City (of London) are poor but everyone knows
that."
Linacre, who has held the top job for six years and been at
the firm for nearly 21 years, will step down by the end of 2012.
He will remain on the board and at the firm. The broker said it
had started searching for his successor.
Panmure Gordon said market turmoil, sparked by euro zone
debt worries that have intensified in the last six months, had
delayed a number of sizeable investment banking transactions
from the fourth quarter of 2011 into 2012, in Britain and the
United States.
The fees generated by those deals should instead feed into
2012 income, Linacre said.
Many firms are also cutting jobs in these areas as they
adjust for a leaner period.
The firm said it would make a loss in the second half to add
to the first-half loss of 4 million pounds ($6.2 million).
Linacre said that despite disrupted markets, Panmure Gordon,
which has been adding new corporate clients this year, saw
chances to gain more customers -- partly sparking his decision
to step aside and focus on client work.
"I am a client relationship man by background," Linacre
said. "There are great opportunities to get out there and win
business."
Linacre said Panmure Gordon was keeping a tight lid on
costs. There were no plans for new hires or redundancies.