Fenway-backed Panther Expedited selling itself - sources

* J.P. Morgan acting as financial adviser
* XPO, private equity firms interested
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Feb 28 U.S. logistics firm Panther
Expedited Services Inc is trying to sell itself, three months
after scrapping its IPO plans, two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Panther, owned by private equity firm Fenway Partners, is
being advised by J.P. Morgan -- which was one of the several
underwriters for the initial public offering -- the sources
said.
The sources did not want to be named as the sale process was
private.
XPO Logistics and several private equity firms are
eyeing Panther, one of the sources said.
XPO Logistics has been looking to make acquisitions since it
received a $150 million investment from Brad Jacobs and his
private equity firm in June 2011.
Jacobs plans to transform the company into a $4-$5 billion
business in a few years, mostly through acquisitions.
A Panther spokesman declined to comment. Fenway was not
immediately available for a comment.
Panther had filed for an IPO of up to $115 million in 2010
but called it off in November 2011.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based company provides expedited
transport services via ground, air and ocean shipping. Its
annual revenue was $142 million, according to Fenway's website.
New York-based Fenway, with $2.1 billion in capital under
management, invested in Panther in 2005.