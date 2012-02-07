UPDATE 1-Pantry Q1 loss narrows

* Q1 adj. loss/shr $0.11 vs est. loss/shr $0.37

Feb 7 Convenience store operator Pantry Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by lower costs and wider fuel margins.

Pantry, which runs gas stations and convenience stores in southeastern United States, reported a first-quarter loss of $2.9 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a loss of $12.2 million, or 54 cents, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 11 cents a share.

Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of 37 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported total revenue of $1.96 billion, which also beat Wall Street's revenue expectations of $1.93 billion.

Shares of the company, which operates 1,618 stores in thirteen states in the U.S., closed at $11.99 on Monday on the Nasdaq.