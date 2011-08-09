UPDATE 2-Pantry reports bleak Q3 on high gas prices, shares plummet

* Q3 adj EPS $0.93 vs est $1.22
* Q3 rev up 19 pct at $2.26 bln vs est $2.33 bln
* Sees FY gross merchandise margins 34.0-34.2 pct
* Expects FY merchandise sales of $1.78-$1.80 bln
* Shares down as much as 26 pct
Aug 9 Pantry Inc's quarterly profit
missed Wall Street expectations as higher retail gas prices
reduced foot traffic at its convenience stores, sending its
shares to a three-year low.
Comparable store merchandise sales in the third quarter
decreased 1.5 percent, as gross margin on its merchandise sales
fell 20 basis points to 34.0 percent.
"Comp sales were negatively impacted in general by a low
single-digit decline in foot traffic in the first half of the
quarter," Chief Executive Terrence Marks said on a conference
call with analysts.
Retail fuel gallons declined 6.9 percent in the April-June
quarter on account of high gas prices. However, overall fuel
revenues grew 25.3 percent to $1.8 billion, as the average
retail price per gallon increased 34 percent to $3.69.
Fuel gross profit of $80.1 million was hurt by a $5.4
million year-over-year increase in credit card fees.
For the full year, Pantry, which competes with stores owned
by Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) and Seven Eleven , lowered
the upper end of its merchandise gross margins and also cut its
merchandise sales forecast for the year.
Cary, North Carolina-based Pantry now expects gross
merchandise margins in the range of 34.0-34.2 percent and
merchandise sales of $1.78-$ 1.80 for the full year.
Net income for the quarter rose to $19 million, or 84 cents
a share, compared with market expectation of $1.22 per
share.
Shares of the company were trading at $11.72 Tuesday
afternoon on Nasdaq. They hit a low of $11.07 earlier in the
day.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Maju Samuel)