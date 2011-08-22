REFILE-UPDATE 2-Pantry CEO to resign, shares fall

(Refiles to add full name of analyst in paragraph 3)
* CEO Terrance Marks resigns
* Chairman Edwin Holman to be interim CEO
* Marks to continue up to 60 days
* Shares fall 6 pct
Aug 22 Convenience store operator Pantry Inc
said its Chief Executive Terrance Marks plans to step
down, bringing his near two-year tenure at the helm to a
premature end.
The news of Marks' departure surprised investors who had
hoped Marks would oversee the revival of the company's waning
fortunes and sent the stock down 6 percent on Monday.
"(It) is a disappointment, in our view, as we believe
(Marks) was taking the proper steps to improve financial
performance," William Blair analyst Mark Miller said.
The company, which runs gas stations in southeastern U.S.,
has been grappling with higher gas prices and a difficult
economic environment.
Marks, who spent over 20 years with Coca-Cola Enterprises
Inc before joining Pantry, oversaw the implemention of a
more expansive foodservice offering to lure customers and drive
sales.
The company reported a weaker-than-expected profit in its
latest reported quarter on soft sales but was encouraged by food
service growth and improving traffic trends in June as a result
of its 'Salute Our Troops' sales campaign.
Marks, who will continue as CEO for up to 60 days, will hand
over the reins to Chairman Edwin Holman on an interim basis.
"Given Holman's background in department stores, and that
CFO Mark R. Bierley has been at Pantry for less than a year, we
expect the board to hire an outsider," analyst Miller said in a
note to clients.
Marks said he accepted an offer that will enable him to
return to his home and family in Atlanta.
Pantry could benefit from roping in someone from a
convenience store chain background, such as privately held Wawa
Inc or Sheetz Inc, analyst Miller said.
The company, which operates stores under banners like
Kangaroo Express, formed a committee to begin the search for a
new CEO.
Cary, North Carolina-based Pantry's shares, which have lost
more than a third of their value over the past month, touched a
low of $11.13 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)