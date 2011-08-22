REFILE-UPDATE 2-Pantry CEO to resign, shares fall

(Refiles to add full name of analyst in paragraph 3)

* CEO Terrance Marks resigns

* Chairman Edwin Holman to be interim CEO

* Marks to continue up to 60 days

* Shares fall 6 pct

Aug 22 Convenience store operator Pantry Inc said its Chief Executive Terrance Marks plans to step down, bringing his near two-year tenure at the helm to a premature end.

The news of Marks' departure surprised investors who had hoped Marks would oversee the revival of the company's waning fortunes and sent the stock down 6 percent on Monday.

"(It) is a disappointment, in our view, as we believe (Marks) was taking the proper steps to improve financial performance," William Blair analyst Mark Miller said.

The company, which runs gas stations in southeastern U.S., has been grappling with higher gas prices and a difficult economic environment.

Marks, who spent over 20 years with Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc before joining Pantry, oversaw the implemention of a more expansive foodservice offering to lure customers and drive sales.

The company reported a weaker-than-expected profit in its latest reported quarter on soft sales but was encouraged by food service growth and improving traffic trends in June as a result of its 'Salute Our Troops' sales campaign.

Marks, who will continue as CEO for up to 60 days, will hand over the reins to Chairman Edwin Holman on an interim basis.

"Given Holman's background in department stores, and that CFO Mark R. Bierley has been at Pantry for less than a year, we expect the board to hire an outsider," analyst Miller said in a note to clients.

Marks said he accepted an offer that will enable him to return to his home and family in Atlanta.

Pantry could benefit from roping in someone from a convenience store chain background, such as privately held Wawa Inc or Sheetz Inc, analyst Miller said.

The company, which operates stores under banners like Kangaroo Express, formed a committee to begin the search for a new CEO.

Cary, North Carolina-based Pantry's shares, which have lost more than a third of their value over the past month, touched a low of $11.13 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)