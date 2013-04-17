Brazil to OK Pão de Açúcar appliance tie-up with limits -report

* Initial conditions on deal to be toughened -Estado

* Conditions may cut Pão de Açúcar revenue by 2 pct

SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's antitrust regulator will impose tougher conditions on Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA's purchase of the Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio appliance store chains, a 2009 deal that created the largest player in the industry, O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the government's main antitrust agency, Cade, will ask Pão de Açúcar to sell 1 billion reais ($503 million) worth of stores in 50 cities as a condition for approving the deal.

Pão de Açúcar will have the option of selling its own stores or stores belonging to Casas Bahia or Ponto Frio, Estado said, without disclosing how it obtained the information.

The divestitures would be equivalent to 2 percent of Pão de Açúcar's net revenue last year, which totaled 51 billion reais, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Cade's conditions for the deal are more strict than recommendations from the Finance Ministry's antitrust unit, Seae, which in 2011 found 12 regions where the partnerships could lead to excessive pricing power, Estado said.

The Cade ruling was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday in Brasilia, where the agency is based, after 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT).

Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, and Casas Bahia, the country's largest furniture and home appliances chain, in 2009 agreed to a non-cash deal to form a retail giant via a complex asset swap valued at about 4 billion reais.

Cade said in 2010 that Pão de Açúcar would have to keep the brands, stores and management of the Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio chains separate until the agency's final ruling.

Calls to the mobile phone and office of a Cade spokesman in Brasilia were not immediately answered. A spokeswoman for Pão de Açúcar in Sao Paulo said the company will likely comment on Cade's decision once the ruling is announced and that it had not yet received any notification from the regulator.