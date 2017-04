SAO PAULO Jan 11 An auction of preferred shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar has been expanded to 17 million shares from 13 million shares previously, a trader with knowledge of the transaction said on Friday.

Pão de Açúcar's chairman, Abílio Diniz, has offered to sell part of his stake in Brazil's biggest retailer as part of a plan to diversify his holdings and reinvest in other local companies, another source told Reuters earlier on Friday on condition of anonymity.