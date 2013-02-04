Pão de Açúcar chairman to take family members off company board

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
SAO PAULO Feb 4 Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA Chairman Abílio Diniz on Monday tapped Claudio Galeazzi and Luiz Fernando Figueiredo to replace his wife and son on the Brazilian retailer's board.
Galeazzi was previously chief executive officer of Pão de Açúcar and other major retailers and is currently a senior partner at investment bank BTG Pactual Group. Figueiredo was a founding partner of investment firm Gávea Investimentos and a central bank director between 2000 and 2002.
Both appointments are pending shareholder approval.
Last year Diniz handed over control of the retail company that his father founded to French group Casino SA. Local media has reported he could soon take over as chairman of poultry producer BRF Brasil Foods SA.
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.