UPDATE 2-New era dawns at Pão de Açúcar as Casino takes helm

* Casino taking control of retailer, holding company boards
* Brazil rivaling France in Casino's revenue, profits
* Investors focus on future of Chairman Diniz after spat
By Vivian Pereira and Aluisio Pereira
SAO PAULO, June 22 French group Casino
took control of Brazil's Grupo Pão de Açúcar on
Friday, ushering in a new era for the biggest Latin American
retailer after a scarring ownership spat with the company's
founding family.
Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri flew to Sao Paulo
to take the helm at Wilkes, the holding company that controls
the retailer. Later in the day, Pão de Açúcar's shareholders
approved a board of directors made up mostly of Casino's
handpicked representatives.
With that, Casino secured its hold on operations in a market
that may soon overtake France as the group's main source of
revenue, as a buoyant Brazilian middle class helps offset weak
growth in Europe. Brazil already represents about 44 percent of
Casino sales and more than half its operating profit.
But all eyes at Friday's meetings were on the man loosening
his grip on Pão de Açúcar, Casino's estranged partner Abilio
Diniz, who built his father's grocery chain into a retail empire
with timely capital injections from the French group.
Diniz and Naouri's decade-long relationship was shattered
last year when the Brazilian tycoon tried to orchestrate a
merger with Casino rival Carrefour. Naouri took the
proposal as a betrayal, accusing Diniz of trying to break their
accord and threatening lawsuits to hold onto Pão de Açúcar.
Now investors are watching for signs of how much Casino will
marginalize Diniz. The 75-year-old billionaire remains Pão de
Açúcar's chairman, but he could lose much of his autonomy with
Naouri watching his every move.
Diniz addressed shareholders with an emotional speech at the
general assembly, held next door to Pão de Açúcar's first store,
where his father Valentim opened a bakery in 1948.
He recognized the bad blood between him and Casino but said
now was not the time to settle scores, pledging to keep working
for a company that has become intertwined with his personality.
"I'm going to carry on. I don't know how, but I will," he
said in remarks that were met with a standing ovation by
shareholders. "Setting aside false modesty, this company was
built with my DNA."
Neither Naouri nor his associates made an appearance at Pão
de Açúcar's assembly.
Diniz avoided reporters' questions about his future at the
company, including whether he will exercise an option over the
next 60 days to sell Casino shares worth an estimated $10
million. If he declines, Casino has an option to buy a symbolic
share giving it majority ownership of the Wilkes holding.
LOOKING TO PART WAYS
With relations soured between Diniz and Naouri, their camps
have discussed alternatives to their current shareholder pact
that would allow them to part ways. But both are famously tough
negotiators and a compromise has been elusive.
The uneasy partnership between Pão de Açúcar's biggest
shareholders has raised concerns among some investors, who fear
that a diminished - or departed - Diniz could sap the retailer's
acquisition-driven growth.
The company's share price reflects expectations of more
ambitious takeovers ahead, analysts say. The stock's forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 20 is nearly double the average of
top rivals, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The stock gained 33 percent in the first four months of the
year as solid earnings growth outweighed concerns about the
ownership spat. But the shares have shed 17 percent since April,
nearly twice the drop of the benchmark stock index.
Pão de Açúcar shares rose 2.3 percent on Friday, recovering
from a nearly 4 percent fall the day before, their biggest drop
in almost a month.
Diniz wants a free hand to carry on with the aggressive
dealmaking that has defined his reign at the company, according
to sources with knowledge of his thinking. He bought control of
Pão de Açúcar from siblings in the 1990s and has grown it since
then into Brazil's biggest retailer by acquiring rival
supermarkets and home appliance chains.
The sources say Diniz now fears being hemmed in by a
distrustful controlling owner. For instance, they say he
proposed a takeover of wholesale chain Tenda late last month,
only to have Casino quash the idea.
According to sources close to Casino, Pão de Açúcar
executives assessed the potential deal and made their own
decision about its merits without direct intervention from
Naouri or Diniz.
A senior Pão de Açúcar executive said in an interview at the
end of May that Tenda remains an interesting target for
acquisition. Naouri has repeatedly praised management at the
Brazilian retailer and signed off on recent plans to accelerate
the growth of existing operations.
Diniz is not the only partner whose reluctance to let go
could cause problems for Casino. The Klein family, who founded a
home electronics chain bought by Pão de Açúcar in 2010, have
chafed in their role as minority shareholders, sparking media
reports of an attempt to buy back the group's electronics unit.