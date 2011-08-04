Fund questions Casino's Pao de Acucar move-report

* Rio Bravo files complaint to Brazil securities agency

* Says Casino purchase of GPA shares "illegal"-paper

* Casino, Brazil partner Diniz at odds over retailer

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 A Brazilian investment fund filed a complaint before securities regulators to question the legality of French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon's (CASP.PA) purchase of shares of Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar in June, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said on Thursday.

Rio Bravo Investimentos, a Rio de Janeiro-based investment fund, alleged in the complaint that the transaction took place even after management of Pao de Acucar recommended that major shareholders abstain from transactions in the stock in the aftermath of a dispute between Casino and Brazil's Diniz family over control of the company, Estado reported.

The Dinizes and Casino share control of Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA) through an investment holding company they created in 2005 called Wilkes. Under the accord that led to the creation of Wilkes, Casino has an option to buy Pao de Acucar's control for 1 real from June 2012.

Abilio Diniz, Pao de Acucar's chairman, wanted to merge the company with the local unit of France's Carrefour's (CARR.PA) to create the country's biggest retailer. Casino, whose arch-rival in France is Carrefour, is opposed to the plan.

Rio Bravo's head of equities, Rafael Rodrigues, introduced the complaint to the agency, known as CVM, days after Casino disclosed on June 16 that it had spent $363 million to buy an additional 3 percent stake in Pao de Acucar, Estado said.

That same day, shares of the company rallied as much as 12 percent on speculation that either the Dinizes or Casino were bulking up their stockholdings of Pao de Acucar. The shares closed down 3.1 percent that day, after Casino disclosed the deal.

Days earlier, management at Pao de Acucar had requested that major shareholders refrain from buying or selling the stock.

At the time, Casino justified its move by citing its "commitment to strengthening Pao de Acucar's long-term development and expanding in fast-growing markets." [ID:nLDE75F0AW]

Calls made to two public relations executives representing Casino in Brazil were not immediately answered. A spokeswoman for Rio Bravo in Rio de Janeiro did not have an immediate comment on the Estado report.

Calls made to the CVM in Rio de Janeiro for comment were not answered. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)