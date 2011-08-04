UPDATE 1-Fund questions Casino's Pao de Acucar share buys

(Recasts with confirmation from Rio Bravo, Casino comments)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO Aug 4 A Brazilian investment fund has filed a complaint with securities regulators questioning the legality of retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon's (CASP.PA) June purchase of shares in Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar.

A spokeswoman for Rio Bravo Investimentos, the Rio de Janeiro-based investment fund, confirmed that the complaint had been filed on Thursday but did not detail its content. Rafael Rodrigues, Rio Bravo's head of equities who introduced the complaint, declined to comment.

Rio Bravo alleged that the transaction took place even after management of Pao de Acucar recommended that major shareholders abstain from trading the stock in the aftermath of a dispute between Casino and Brazil's Diniz family over control of the company, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.

The Dinizes and Casino share control of Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA) through an investment holding company they created in 2005 called Wilkes. Under the accord that led to creation of Wilkes, Casino has an option to buy Pao de Acucar's control for 1 real from June 2012.

Abilio Diniz, Pao de Acucar's chairman, wanted to merge the company with the local unit of France's Carrefour's (CARR.PA) to create the country's biggest retailer. Casino, whose arch-rival in France is Carrefour, is opposed to the plan.

Rodrigues introduced the complaint to the agency, known as CVM, days after Casino disclosed on June 16 that it had spent $363 million to buy an additional 3 percent stake in Pao de Acucar, Estado said.

That same day, the company's shares rallied as much as 12 percent on speculation that either the Dinizes or Casino were bulking up their stockholdings of Pao de Acucar. The shares closed down 3.1 percent that day after Casino disclosed the deal.

Days earlier, management at Pao de Acucar had requested that major shareholders refrain from buying or selling the stock.

A public relations executive representing Casino in Brazil said the purchases were in line with existing regulations and Brazil's securities law. The executive, who declined to be quoted because of company rules, said the request only applied to shareholders who could make use of insider information on the transaction.

Casino never had access to confidential information about the deal, the executive said.

At the time, Casino justified its action by citing its "commitment to strengthening Pao de Acucar's long-term development and expanding in fast-growing markets." [ID:nLDE75F0AW]

Calls for comment to the CVM in Rio de Janeiro were not answered.

Shares of Pao de Acucar tumbled 7.4 percent to 58.98 reais, alongside a tumble in the local Bovespa stock index and global equities. The stock is down 7.1 percent this year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)