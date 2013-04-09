Brazil's Diniz sells $431 mln in Pão de Açúcar shares at auction

SAO PAULO, April 9 Abilio Diniz, chairman of Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, raised 853 million reais ($431 million) through the sale of preferred shares of Brazil's largest retailer, as he gradually weakens ties with the company his father founded.

Diniz auctioned off 7.96 million shares at a price of 107.15 reais apiece, above the 104.50 reais minimum price set before the auction, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.