版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 22:32 BJT

Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees sales growth at least 10 pct in 2013

SAO PAULO, April 30 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, expects gross sales to grow at least 10 percent in 2013, according to an earnings presentation posted on the company's website on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐