Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees sales growth at least 10 pct in 2013

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
SAO PAULO, April 30 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, expects gross sales to grow at least 10 percent in 2013, according to an earnings presentation posted on the company's website on Tuesday.
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers