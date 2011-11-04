版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五

Brazil's Pao de Acucar sees '11 spending below top

SAO PAULO Nov 4 Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA) (CBD.N), Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects investments for the year below the ceiling of its estimates, executives said in a conference call on Friday.

Capital expenditures likely will end the year between 1.2 billion reais ($690 million) and 1.3 billion reais, below the 1.4 billion real maximum estimate for the indicator. (Reporting by Vivian Pereira; Writing by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

