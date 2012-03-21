UPDATE 2-Casino opts to take control of Pao de Acucar

* Casino says to take sole control of holding company
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, March 21 French retailer Casino
Guichard Perrachon said on Wednesday it will exercise
its right to become sole controlling shareholder of Brazil's
Grupo Pao de Acucar , in a first step toward
ending an ownership struggle and reducing the influence of the
Brazilian retailer's founding family.
Casino said it had informed the group's chairman, Abilio
Diniz, that it would exercise an option to take control of the
Wilkes holding company that controls Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA),
according to a statement released in Brazil by a public
relations firm working with Casino.
"Casino's decision to exercise that right will make it the
sole controlling shareholder of GPA," said the statement.
The Casino Group has tightened its grip on the Brazilian
retailer since a failed plan by Diniz to merge with rival
Carrefour last year, which shattered relations with
Casino management.
A press representative for the Diniz family's investments
said Casino's right to assume control of the company was laid
out in a shareholder agreement and Diniz would remain Pao de
Acucar's chairman.
But analysts say the rift with Casino means Diniz, the son
of Pao de Acucar's founder and the architect of the company's
rise to market leadership, risks losing his voice in the
company.
Local media has reported that Diniz wanted to propose a
spinoff of the group's home appliance unit, leaving Casino with
the supermarket operations that contribute just over 50 percent
of GPA's revenue. Diniz family representatives had no comment on
the reports.
Grupo Pao de Acucar is Brazil's biggest retailer. Its
dominant scale and relentless cost cutting helped the company
boost profitability last year at a time when retailers' margins
were expected to suffer.