UPDATE 1-Brazil's Pao de Acucar profit beats, margins up

* Posts 361 mln reais net profit in Q4, up 43 pct y/y
* EBITDA margin improves to 8.2 percent
SAO PAULO Feb 16 Grupo Pao de Acucar
, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer,
posted a 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit thanks to
surging revenue and solid cost controls.
The Sao Paulo-based company reported net income of 361
million reais ($209 million) in a Thursday securities filing,
beating expectations of a 313 million reais profit in a Reuters
survey.
Pao de Acucar said its growing scale helped improve
negotiations with suppliers and the elimination of bakery and
meat sections from some stores helped control costs in the face
of rising wages. Both adjustments helped to boost profitability
more than most analysts had forecast.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
51 percent to 1.096 billion reais, beating expectations of a 30
percent increase.
EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability
known as the EBITDA margin, gained 1.6 percentage points to 8.2
percent.