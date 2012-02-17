UPDATE 2-Brazil's Pao de Acucar profit beats, margins up

* Posts 43 pct jump in net profit despite broad slowdown

* Profit margins up on scale, cost controls, sales mix

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, beat earnings forecasts and boosted profitability in the face of a broad consumer slowdown, positioning the company to ramp up growth in the year ahead.

The Sao Paulo-based company reported a 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit from a year ago to 361 million reais ($209 million) in a Thursday securities filing, beating forecasts of a 313 million reais profit in a Reuters survey.

Pao de Acucar's dominant scale and relentless cost cutting helped the company boost profitability at a time when retailers' margins were expected to suffer. Now policymakers are boosting consumer demand and the company is picking up investments to accelerate its robust growth.

The company said in December it was planning to boost investments this year above its original estimates for 2011, signaling more than 1.4 billion reais in capital spending as it expands.

The aggressive stance comes as Brazil's government has been racing to shore up the economy with targeted tax breaks and interest rate cuts after growth flatlined in the third quarter due to slumping household consumption.

BOOSTING MARGINS

Meanwhile, Pao de Acucar has managed to keep growing and improving margins. The retailer said its growing scale improved negotiations with suppliers, helping the cost of goods to grow much slower than the 20 percent jump in net sales.

In its core supermarket chains, the company managed to shift customers to more profitable products, passing on higher food costs to consumers even as inflation climbed to seven-year highs.

The elimination of bakery and meat sections from some stores also helped control costs in the face of rising wages, contributing to Pao de Acucar's profit margin growth.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 51 percent to 1.096 billion reais, beating expectations of a 30 percent increase. EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, gained 1.6 percentage points to 8.2 percent.

Grupo Pao de Acucar is controlled by a partnership between Chairman Abilio Diniz and the French Casino Group, which has tightened its grip on the retailer since a failed plan by Diniz to merge with rival Carrefour.

Casino has an option to buy Pao de Acucar's stake in their partnership in June 2012.