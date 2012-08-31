Three execs out at Brazil's Pão de Açúcar as Casino takes helm

* France's Casino in control, marginalizing Chairman Diniz

* Three senior executives depart in first sign of Casino influence

SAO PAULO Aug 31 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Friday that three senior executives were leaving the company, in a sign that French group Casino was making its mark in the boardroom.

Casino assumed control of Pão de Açúcar in recent months after an ownership spat last year with Chairman Abílio Diniz, whose father founded the Brazilian retailer.

Pão de Açúcar's senior vice president for corporate relations, Hugo Bethlem, is now leaving the company, according to a Friday securities filing, and his role will be assumed by Vitor Fagá, the head of investor relations.

José Roberto Tambasco, head of retail business, will take over the drug store and gas station units previously run by the departing Caio Mattar. Mattar's role as chairman of the company's online retail unit will be taken by Ramatis Rodrigues, who now runs marketing, supply chain and commercial strategy.

Chief Executive Eneas Pestana will assume the responsibilities of departing human resources chief Sylvia Leão on an interim basis, until the company hires a new executive.