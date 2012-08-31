Three execs out at Brazil's Pão de Açúcar as Casino takes helm

* France's Casino in control, marginalizing Chairman Diniz
* Three senior executives depart in first sign of Casino
influence
SAO PAULO Aug 31 Grupo Pão de Açúcar
, Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Friday that three
senior executives were leaving the company, in a sign that
French group Casino was making its mark in the
boardroom.
Casino assumed control of Pão de Açúcar in recent months
after an ownership spat last year with Chairman Abílio Diniz,
whose father founded the Brazilian retailer.
Pão de Açúcar's senior vice president for corporate
relations, Hugo Bethlem, is now leaving the company, according
to a Friday securities filing, and his role will be assumed by
Vitor Fagá, the head of investor relations.
José Roberto Tambasco, head of retail business, will take
over the drug store and gas station units previously run by the
departing Caio Mattar. Mattar's role as chairman of the
company's online retail unit will be taken by Ramatis Rodrigues,
who now runs marketing, supply chain and commercial strategy.
Chief Executive Eneas Pestana will assume the
responsibilities of departing human resources chief Sylvia Leão
on an interim basis, until the company hires a new executive.