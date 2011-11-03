UPDATE 2-Brazil's Pao de Acucar Q3 profit, margins slip

* Q3 net income down 1.5 pct from year earlier

* New debt and slimmer margins from takeovers hurt results

* Supermarkets pass on costs with inflation at 6-yr high (Adds earnings details)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA) (CBD.N), Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, booked a slight decline in third-quarter profit as recent takeovers boosted sales but brought slimmer margins and costly new debt.

Net income slipped 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 133.5 million reais ($77 million), according to a securities filing late on Thursday, roughly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nN1E79Q14P]

The retailer surprised some analysts by maintaining margins in its core supermarket business, passing on higher food costs to consumers even after inflation climbed to 6-year highs.

However, the group's overall profit margins suffered with the integration of new units, as it branched out from its traditional food business to acquire chains selling furniture, electronics and appliances.

The company also took on new debt to complete those takeovers, pushing up debt-servicing costs and growing its net financial expense by 75 percent to 328 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, rose 47 percent from a year ago to 722 million reais, thanks to new units boosting net revenue 56 percent.

The group's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a gauge of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, slipped 0.4 percentage points to 6.5 percent. The EBITDA margin of the group's supermarket chains remained stable at 7.4 percent.

Grupo Pao de Acucar is controlled by a partnership between Chairman Abilio Diniz and the French Casino Group (CASP.PA), which has tightened its grip on the retailer since a failed plan by Diniz to merge with rival Carrefour (CARR.PA).

Casino has an option to buy Pao de Acucar's stake in their partnership in June 2012. [ID:nL6E7IC0KU] [ID:nL5E7KC0QH]

($1 = 1.74 reais)

